T20 World Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak: Fans Who Could Not Buy Tickets Can Buy Now, Deets Inside

The T20 World Cup organisers released the standing room tickets for the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 23. The general tickets for the game sold out in five minutes when they went on sale in February.

According to the International Cricket Council, around 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The ticket release assures that as many supporters as possible may attend the match on Sunday, October 23. A limited number of packages are still available through the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programs "said the ICC

"Fans who miss out on tickets can still witness the world's top cricketers at other T20 World Cup events, with kids tickets beginning at just $5 and adult tickets starting at $20," according to the ICC.

"Tickets are also still available for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, which will also be held at the MCG on November 13," as per ICC