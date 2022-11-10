T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Trolled Again, Deets Inside
KL Rahul continued his dreadful run in ICC knockout matches on Thursday, as Chris Woakes dismissed him for 5 in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide.
Rahul started well with a boundary from Ben Stokes' first delivery after England won the toss and chose to field. Woakes, who came in for the second over, picked the first wicket for England when Rahul looked to cut but the ball took the outside edge and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps. As soon as KL Rahul got out Twitterati started trolling him.
Here are the reactions:
KL Rahul in every important game #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dVRZRkblNS
— falling st7r (@i_Falling_Star) November 10, 2022
Indian fans right now #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/OJJUKTRa8Y
— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 10, 2022
Now we all know it Rahul. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/DEwsOhOphM
— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) November 10, 2022
K L Rahul this tournament #INDvsENG #Semifinal #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/PImN7DqXbg
— Muqeeb_MD (@Muqeeb_MD) November 10, 2022
India needs to win you to bat well in this must win game. #INDvsENG
KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/b3aBMFOA8L
— Hariom Thakkar👨⚕️🩺⚕️ (@hariom_0702) November 10, 2022
This is all what we need #IndvsENG#BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/nQwvgytmLN
— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) November 10, 2022