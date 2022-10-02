T20 World Cup 2022: IND-PAK Match Promo Released

T20 World Cup 2022: The rivalry between India and Pakistan is so fierce that each fan feels personally involved. To add to the excitement, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasters, Star Sports, released the promo for the IND versus PAK match in Melbourne on October 23.

Rohit Sharma's team is presently preparing to face South Africa later in the day, but the ultimate route to triumph begins with a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. Babar Azam's men defeated Team India once during the Asia Cup, therefore revenge is on the cards.

A little youngster named 'Sharma ji ka beta' wishes for India to revenge for last year's T20 World Cup loss, which was the first time the Men in Blue fell to their traditional rivals in the World Cup.

Previously, the 'Mauka-Mauka' promotions drew a lot of attention, and the current trailer for the T20 World Cup 2022 should do the same.

Here is the promo:

The Men in Blue still have two T20Is against South Africa to play, followed by a handful of warmup games against New Zealand and Australia, before adding another chapter to their long-running rivalry with Pakistan.

