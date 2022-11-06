T20 World Cup 2022: A Huge Setback To South Africa

In a must-win game, South Africa lost to the Netherlands and was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022.

Batting first, Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh and Max O’Dowd shared a 58-run partnership before the former was dismissed in the ninth over scoring a 30-ball 37, which included seven fours. Tom Cooper joined Max O’Dowd at the top order and notched up a quick-fire 19-ball 35 to add some major runs to the scoreboard.

The in-form Colin Ackermann then hit a magnificent 26-ball 41 under duress to help his team reach 158/4. The Proteas bowlers failed to take wickets and were unable to break the momentum of the Netherlands hitters. Anrich Nortje finished with a 1/10 and was the bowler of choice. While Aiden Markram took one wicket, Keshav Maharaj took two while allowing 27 runs.

The Proteas' openers got off to a good start, but their batting collapsed after the first five wickets. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma were both removed during the powerplay, as South Africa managed only 39 runs while losing two wickets. Brandon Glover was at his best, taking three wickets in two overs while allowing only nine runs. South African hitters struggled to get started as the bowlers continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The tailenders couldn't accomplish much once the top and middle-order hitters went out.

However, the Dutch were able to limit South Africa to 145/8 throughout their chase and knock them out of the competition. The Proteas were on the brink of reaching the semi-finals, but the already-eliminated Netherlands triumphed by 13 runs, therefore ending their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Funny Memes on Netherlands Vs South Africa Match