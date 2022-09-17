T20 World Cup 2022: How Sanju Samson Reacted After Fans Said He Can Replace KL Rahul, Pant

Sanju Samson is one of the popular cricketers with a huge fan base. For the last few days, the Rajasthan Royals skipper has been in the headlines because of his fans. It is known that the BCCI has announced the T20 World Cup squad. Samson didn't place in the World Cup team, so frustrated Samson fans were trolling BCCI. They also compared the stats of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and said Sanju Samson has to replace KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant.

For the India A team, BCCI has named Sanju Samson as the captain. A section of fans was happy, but a few were disappointed that he didn't get a place in the T20 World cup squad.

In a recent interview, Sanju Samson said, "there's a lot of talks going on social that Sanju Samson should replace KL Rahul, Sanju should replace Rishabh Pant. My thinking is very clear, both KL and Pant play for my own team, if I compete with my own teammates then I'm letting my country down".

"I'm very fortunate to comeback in the Indian team after five years. Because it's not easy to comeback world's best team. So I'm very lucky and fortunate. I'm always thinking positive," said Sanju Samson.

Watch the video here: