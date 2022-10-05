T20 World Cup 2022: Here's What Rohit Sharma Said On Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement

T20 World Cup 2022: The Men in Blue major focus is on the upcoming major event, which will begin on October 23. Jasprit Bumrah's injury ahead of the mega tournament is a big blow for the team. The Indian side and the selectors are set to make a call on the pace spearhead replacement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. It is known that Bumrah has developed a stress fracture in his back and has been pulled out of India's T20 World Cup team.

After India's 49-run loss to the Proteas in the third T20I, Rohit said that they would fly to Australia first, and then they would announce the replacement for Bumrah. The Men in Blue will fly to Australia on October 6.

"Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler with Australian experience. We're not sure who that bowler will be, but we'll find out after we get in Australia," remarked Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, experts were predicting that Mohammad Shami was the perfect player to replace Jasprit Bumrah. However, Mohammad Shami has to prove his fitness. According to reports, Mohammad Shami will take a fitness test this week at NCA.

Rohit Sharma also said that the Indian squad will likely go to Australia shortly in order to acclimate to the country's weather. He also revealed that half of the players chosen for the World Cup had never played in Australia, so the Men in Blue will most likely play a pair of warm-up games before heading to Australia and New Zealand.