A Glimpse of Indian Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022

The BCCI has announced the squad for the prestigious T20 World Cup 2022, as well as a new jersey. Earlier, MPL Sports revealed the promo in which Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer asked fans to participate in the jersey launch.

In viral pictures, Hardik Pandya is seen revealing a little glimpse of the Indian jersey. In that picture, Hardik Pandya is seen wearing a sky blue coloured jersey. However, there is no official confirmation on the jersey release date.

Earlier, MPL Sports also announced that fans could pre-book the jersey. The price of the jersey is around Rs 2000. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 16 and end on November 13.

Little glimpse of Team India's new T20I jersey for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/fXxox3Rh6s — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 16, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Appoints Mark Boucher As Head Coach

India Squad for T20 World Cup :

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby Players:

Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.