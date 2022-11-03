T20 World Cup 2022: Here's How Pakistan Can Reach Semifinals

Pakistan's 33-run victory over South Africa in Sydney on Thursday has kept Babar Azam's team in the competition. Their Net Run Rate has also significantly increased and they are presently third in the points rankings. It has opened up Group 2, with India, Bangladesh, and South Africa still not assured a spot in the knockout stage.

Pakistan delivered a complete effort with the bat, ball, and field. Throughout the innings, Babar's men kept taking wickets at regular intervals. In both innings, he turned the game around. In the ninth over, the leg-spinner took two key wickets of Temba Bavuma, who was in fantastic form at the moment, and Aiden Markram, who was also in good form. This, in turn, influenced the DLS score required by the team following the rain break. Earlier in the innings, Pakistan was in danger at 47/4. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) and Muhammad Nawaz (28) steadied the ship with a 52-run fifth-wicket stand.

After winning against South Africa, Pakistan still has fewer chances in the T20 World Cup 2022 to advance semi-finals. Pakistan has to win their next match

Pakistan's Qualification scenarios:

1. South Africa Vs Netherlands washout.

2. Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

3. Netherlands beat South Africa.

4. Zimbabwe beat India.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

November 6: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

November 6: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

