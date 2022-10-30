T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf's Deadly Bouncer Injures Netherland Batsman Bas de Leede
T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf bowled a bouncer which hit Netherlands batsman Bas de Leede on the helmet. The Dutch batsman was hurt and had a terrible cut beneath his right eye. The play was halted as physicians entered the field to treat the wounded de Leede.
De Leede attempted to hit the ball, but it impacted the grille of his helmet. He got injured after making 6 runs on 16 balls. Logan van Beek, who came in as a concussion substitution, replaced De Leede, who also sustained a concussion. Fans exhaled a sigh of relief when de Leede stood up and headed back to the dressing room. The Dutch star was subsequently seen in the Netherlands dugout with an ice pack on his head. He was allegedly taken to the hospital later for examination.
