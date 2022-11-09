T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Enters Finals

What a game from the Pakistan team! The Men in Green defeated the Black Caps in the semifinal match and became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 finals. Pakistan's team entered the finals after 13 years. Pakistan's biggest stars—Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and captain Babar Azam—struggled throughout the tournament, but they delivered at the right time.

Batting first, Pakistan's bowlers had a good start. In the first over, the Kiwis lost opener Finn Allen (4). Devon Conway and Kane Williamson then helped to steady the ship with a 34-run stand before Conway left in the sixth inning. Glenn Phillips also left early in the eighth over, leaving New Zealand in trouble with only 49/3 on the board.

To rebuild the innings, Daryl Mitchell and the Kiwi captain shared a 68-run fourth-wicket stand. Williamson continued to anchor the innings, but he failed to continue it, allowing his team to reach an above-par total. Daryl Mitchell scored 53 runs, while Williamson scored 46 runs. Following Pakistan's spirited bowling and fielding performances, New Zealand eventually reached 152/4 in 20 overs. In the first innings, Shaheen Afridi (2/24) was the bowler of choice.

Chasing the target, Babar Azam and Rizwan's sensational 105-run opening stand took the wind out of the Kiwis' sails. While the match came down to the last over, the run of play was rarely against Pakistan, and they have advanced to the final for the first time since 2009 when they also won the tournament.

