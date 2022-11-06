T20 World Cup 2022: Funny Memes on Netherlands Vs South Africa Match
A historical win for the Netherlands as they defeated South Africa for 13 runs and eliminated the proteas team from the T20 World Cup 2022. As South Africa lost the must-win match, India qualified for the semis. Now, the second qualifying team is dependent on the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Whoever wins the match they will advance to the semis.
Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes as the Netherlands beat South Africa.
Here are the funny memes:
Netherlands beating South Africa #T20WorldCup | #SAvsNED
SHER DIL SHIV THAKARE#ShivThakare𓃵
Cricket fans right now :) pic.twitter.com/CgMVbEYlLa
— Damon (@_RCBTweets04) November 6, 2022
Netherland players looking at all that support and praises from Pakistan #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/KkSnn8b8U7
— Arshad Khan (@ArshadK96995026) November 6, 2022
Pakistan be like 🤣#SAvsNED#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/sVkdBDU5VB
— Master_The_Memer 😎 (@Master_Memer_) November 6, 2022
#SAvsNED
South African's right now pic.twitter.com/BXfu2YrfP5
— Donald Trump (@Memefied_O) November 6, 2022
Pakistani fans right now 😂#T20WorldCup | #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/OErinvJyAE
— Om Rupani (@OmRupani5) November 6, 2022
Pakistani watching Netherlands wining from South Africa 🤣🤣#SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/ls0QDtzYjN
— Ali (@Ali_hassanh_) November 6, 2022
Pakistanis on their way to twitter to congratulate Nederland for their victory against south Africa #SAvsNED #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/gq2uolTAFL
— Aqdas Zaman (@aqdaskhan0) November 6, 2022