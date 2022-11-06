T20 World Cup 2022: Funny Memes on Netherlands Vs South Africa Match

A historical win for the Netherlands as they defeated South Africa for 13 runs and eliminated the proteas team from the T20 World Cup 2022. As South Africa lost the must-win match, India qualified for the semis. Now, the second qualifying team is dependent on the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Whoever wins the match they will advance to the semis.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes as the Netherlands beat South Africa.

Here are the funny memes:

