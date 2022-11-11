T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan vs England Head to Head Records, Winner Prediction

England and Pakistan will face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 10. The match between Pakistan and England final will be a history of the 1992 World Cup final. Both sides have previously won the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won it in 2009, and England won it in 2010. England is playing in their first final since the 2016 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan is playing in its first final in 13 years.

England advanced to the final by defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final in Adelaide. Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) combined for an undefeated 170-run stand in 16 overs to help their team win the game. Pakistan played its finest game against New Zealand in the first semi-final and is now aiming for its second T20 World Cup title. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit the fifties. Shaheen Afridi now has 10 wickets in the competition after a difficult start, taking 2/24 against the Kiwis.

Match Date: November 10

Match Time: 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Streaming Channel: Star Sports Network

Online: Disney + Hotstar

Head-to-Head Records:

Pakistan and England have played 28 T20Is, with England winning 18 and Pakistan winning nine. The two teams recently played a bilateral T20I series, which England won 4-3. England has a 4-1 head-to-head advantage in the past five meetings between the two sides.

Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Winner Prediction:

England and Pakistan have played some wonderful cricket so far in the tournament, and the cricket world expects both sides to put up another fight in the championship battle. Despite Pakistan's spectacular comeback in the competition, England appears to be a more complete team and is more likely to win.