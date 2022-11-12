T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan - England Match Date, Time and Streaming Details in India

It's time for the final battle. Pakistan and England are set to meet in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13th, Sunday. Pakistan defeated New Zealand, while England defeated India to play the final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to Weather.com, there is an 80% chance of precipitation and a good chance of thunderstorms in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on Sunday. There will be 75% humidity and a wind speed of 19 km/h. If rain plays spoilsport on Sunday, there is a reserve day. The match will be played on Monday.

Here are the other details regarding the match:

When is the T20 World Cup 2022 final match?

The T20 World Cup 2022 final match against Pakistan and England will be played on November 13

At what time does the match start?

The final match will begin on November 13 at 1:30 PM IST at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In India, which channel will broadcast the final match?

On TV: Star Sports Network will broadcast the T20 World Cup 2022 final match.

Online: The live streaming will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Keeping This Player Out Cost India T20 World Cup 2022?