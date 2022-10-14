T20 World Cup 2022: Fans Sell IND -PAK Match Tickets In Black On Social Media

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off in Australia on October 16. Tickets for the match between India -Pakistan on October 23 at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground are the most sought-after in the competition. It is known that the match tickets for the India- Pakistan were sold out within minutes.

According to The Australian, some first buyers have been observed selling the India and Pakistan tickets on the black market for 50 times the original selling price on social media.

"For those who are selling T20 tickets to the IND- PAK match on the 23rd of October, at approximately over 300% profits. This has been reported to the Department, which will look into it further. Screenshot evidence of tickets being advertised with vendor data has been supplied," said Ms. Negi in the Indians Facebook group in Melbourne reported in Insidesport.

According to T20 World Cup media manager Max Abbott, they have "not received any official complaints, but we are aware of instances of some persons and third parties unlawfully trying to sell tickets over face value."

Mr Abbott said that they are aware that tickets for the India-Pakistan match are "in great demand," which may "lead to certain persons or third parties taking advantage of genuine fans."

It is illegal to sell #cricket match #tickets via social media and can result in fines up to $110,952 for an individual #IndvsPak #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/VfptsyH8gi — Dr Amit Sarwal 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 (@DrAmitSarwal) October 7, 2022