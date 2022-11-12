T20 World Cup 2022: Fake Bean vs Real Bean Memes Flood Twitter Ahead Of Final Match
Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final match between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 'Fake Bean' issue has again come to light. Following Zimbabwe's revenge trend on the internet, a new 'Fake Bean vs Real Bean' meme sparked on Social media.
The fake Mr. Bean, Asif Mohammad, is from Pakistan, whilst the real Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson, is from England. Some memes have swapped the faces of Pakistan and England's captains with the two comedians.
Here are the reactions:
So tomorrow match is fakebean vs realbean #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/AjkC19UfTw
— Smrutiranjan Dash (@iamsrd_14) November 12, 2022
The match is between Real Bean & Fake Bean #T20WorldCupFinal#EngvsPak #PAKvsEng
What do u think! pic.twitter.com/lNLoLCmo9s
— Mr FakeBean (@Plz_MindMe) November 12, 2022
@CMShehbaz This should be the better ad for the final.. #fakebean vs #realbean
@ECB_cricket they will give it back. 1992 results won't repeat In sha Allah.. pic.twitter.com/ni0Wp6wTtV
— Noorulla Bin Sabeullah (@ibnusabeullah) November 12, 2022
Fake vs Real: can you tell which is which?#FakeBean #MrBean pic.twitter.com/iikfy95JHk
— Smartprix (@Smartprix) October 28, 2022