T20 World Cup 2022: Fake Bean vs Real Bean Memes Flood Twitter Ahead Of Final Match

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final match between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 'Fake Bean' issue has again come to light. Following Zimbabwe's revenge trend on the internet, a new 'Fake Bean vs Real Bean' meme sparked on Social media.

The fake Mr. Bean, Asif Mohammad, is from Pakistan, whilst the real Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson, is from England. Some memes have swapped the faces of Pakistan and England's captains with the two comedians.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: Indian Origin Girl to Perform at T20 World Cup Finals