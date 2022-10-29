T20 World Cup 2022: Even Cheating Could Not Save Pakistan From Defeat

Pakistan cricket team was defeated by Zimbabwe by one run in the T20 World Cup 2022 match. The defeat has been largely regarded as the biggest upset of the tournament thus far. However, things may have gone differently if Pakistan had been able to score a double on the final ball of the match.

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr did everything he could to secure a double on the penultimate delivery. Wasim Jr. was seen leaving his crease early on the penultimate delivery of the match, delivered by Brad Evans, when Pakistan needed two runs off one ball to level the game. Babar Azam's side failed to take a double, losing the match by one run.

In a social media photo that has gone viral. The image has sparked widespread among fans and social media experts. A section of people trolled the Pakistan team that they were cheated but failed to score two runs on the final ball.

Here are the reactions:

Now talk about spirit of game ..who is cheating here #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Hp3HqjhKb2 — chandrasen patel (@cspvinod) October 27, 2022

Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!

Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022