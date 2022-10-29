T20 World Cup 2022: Even Cheating Could Not Save Pakistan From Defeat
Pakistan cricket team was defeated by Zimbabwe by one run in the T20 World Cup 2022 match. The defeat has been largely regarded as the biggest upset of the tournament thus far. However, things may have gone differently if Pakistan had been able to score a double on the final ball of the match.
Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr did everything he could to secure a double on the penultimate delivery. Wasim Jr. was seen leaving his crease early on the penultimate delivery of the match, delivered by Brad Evans, when Pakistan needed two runs off one ball to level the game. Babar Azam's side failed to take a double, losing the match by one run.
In a social media photo that has gone viral. The image has sparked widespread among fans and social media experts. A section of people trolled the Pakistan team that they were cheated but failed to score two runs on the final ball.
Here are the reactions:
Pakistani cheating, still lost🤣🤣
"R Ashwin" #IPL2023#AUSvENG Perth pic.twitter.com/UtMneTtPHF
— Cricket Cheating Academy (@cheatingacademy) October 28, 2022
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Mr Bean Reaction After PAK vs ZIM Match
Cheating Academy welcomes
Mohammad Wasim.
"R Ashwin"#PakistanCricket #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fxiEU7w9B2
— Cricket Cheating Academy (@cheatingacademy) October 28, 2022
Now talk about spirit of game ..who is cheating here #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Hp3HqjhKb2
— chandrasen patel (@cspvinod) October 27, 2022
Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!
Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lHpaMr3Oqr
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2022
Most fielders do it anyway, but extra smart by @SRazaB24 to pick the striker's end for the final ball runout to beat Pakistan. Wasim had left the non-striker's end before Evans leaped into his delivery stride, huge start. Raza's best option for a runout was always striker's end. pic.twitter.com/8XaQyTvau9
— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 27, 2022