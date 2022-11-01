T20 World Cup 2022: England Beats New Zealand By 20 Runs To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

England kept their quarterfinal chances alive by defeating New Zealand by 20 runs on Tuesday at The Gabba in Brisbane during the T20 World Cup, Super 12.

Batting first, Buttler smashed a 47-ball 73 to force England to 179/6 in 20 overs. Buttler got England off to a good start earlier in the day, scoring 81 runs with opening partner Alex Hales. He got out with 52 off 40 balls. Following Buttler's departure, Liam Livingstone also contributed to an important partnership.

Chasing the target, In response, New Zealand could only produce 159/6 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips' 36-ball 72 gave England some jitters as he built a 91-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson scored 40 runs off 40 balls.

Meanwhile, with this result, the Group 1 table appears to be on fire. After four matches, Australia, England, and New Zealand are all tied on five points. The Black Caps lead the way with a net run rate (NRR) of +2.233, followed by England with an NRR of +0.547. Australia is ranked third with an NRR of -0.304.

Australia's last match will be against Afghanistan on November 4 in Adelaide, while New Zealand will play Ireland at the same site on the same day. England will have the benefit of playing Sri Lanka last in the group on November 5 in Sydney.

Brief Scores:

England: 179/6 20 Overs

Jos Buttler: 73 ( 47), Alex Hales: 52 (40)

Lockie Ferguson 2/45, Ish Sodhi 1/23 Mitchell Santer 1/25

New Zealand: 159/6 20 Overs

Glenn Phillips: 62 ( 36), Kane Williamson 40 (40)

Sam Curran 2/26, Chris Woakes 2/33

