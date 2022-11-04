T20 World Cup 2022: Do or Die Match For Australia Against Afghanistan

The match between Australia and Afghanistan is crucial for the Australian team when they face off against each other on Friday (November 4). Australia is on the verge of exiting the T20 World Cup 2022.

The host nation now sits third in Group 1 behind New Zealand and England. Aaron Finch's players' focus heading into Friday's match will be on not only winning but winning big in order to overcome this disadvantage. However, despite Australia's efforts, their destiny lies in Saturday's encounter between England and Sri Lanka, which will determine who advances to the knockout stage from the group.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, arrives in Adelaide. After two defeats and two rain-affected games, Afghanistan presently lies at the bottom of the league.

Predicted Playing XI

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Also Read: IPL 2023: 9 Franchises Eyes To Trade This Player