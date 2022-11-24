T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Cryptic Post Hints At Retirement

Dinesh Karthik, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has puzzled cricket fans with his Instagram post. There is speculation that Karthik may have hinted at his retirement from international cricket. Karthik's career was nearly finished after the 2019 World Cup, but the Tamil Nadu batter bounced back in his career with a stunning performance in the 2022 IPL.

In the T20 World Cup, he batted ahead of Rishabh Pant but failed to make an impression. Karthik performed poorly in the T20 World Cup. In India's first game, he scored one run against Pakistan and then went on to score six runs against South Africa. He scored seven runs in his last game against Bangladesh. With the next T20 World Cup in 2024, Karthik is unlikely to play for India again, especially with selectors favouring new guns.

Karthik shared a video of his Australia vacation, which included his family and teammates and he captioned the video as “World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends, and most importantly the fans for the undying support. #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup,”

Karthik has appeared in 60 T20Is for India, accumulating 686 runs and a single half-century. Karthik appeared in 94 One-Day Internationals, scoring 1752 runs and scoring nine half-centuries. He also appeared in 26 matches and amassed 1025 runs, including one century and seven half-centuries.

