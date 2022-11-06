T20 World Cup 2022: Did Shakib Al Hasan Really Get Out? Here's What Happened

Bangladesh and Pakistan were given new life early on Sunday morning when the Netherlands stunned South Africa. The Proteas choked yet again at an ICC event and were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022.

The match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, therefore, became a virtual knockout. After winning the toss, Shakib Al Hasan chose to bat, and the opening pair of Litton Das and Najmul Hossain batted. Shanto started strongly, but Pakistan took the lead when Shaheen Afridi sent back Litton. Shanto then collaborated with Soumya Sarkar to construct a fifty-run stand to offer a solid foundation for his squad.

But everything changed in the 11th over, when Shadab Khan struck twice in two balls. Soumya Sarkar got out while attempting a reverse sweep, while Shakib Al Hasan was called LBW.

When Shakib took DRS, it appeared that he had a significant advantage. The video umpire, on the other hand, determined that the spike in the 'Ultraedge' was caused by the impact of the bat hitting the ground. He then moved on to ball tracking, ultimately upholding the ruling of the on-field umpire.

Shakib was obviously upset, and stayed on the field for a long time, attempting to communicate with the on-field umpires, who pushed him to return to the Pavillion.

Here are the reactions:

This picture says it all. That was Not out. Shakib Unlucky. https://t.co/oN6Xwlgkbm — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 6, 2022

Bangladesh and Shakib Al Hasan robbed. That looked not out. ICC=PCB — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 6, 2022

#PAKvsBAN

#ShakibAlHasan

Clearly not out but lagta hai aaj pcb ne umpire pe kharcha kar diya hai !#T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/BfcinRyGPZ — Troll cricket (@cricket_trol) November 6, 2022