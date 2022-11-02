T20 World Cup 2022: Check Out How Netizens React After Rishabh Pant Not in Playing XI
Rishabh Pant was again left out of India's fourth T20 World Cup encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide (November 2).
The team management decided to play veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was deemed fit after suffering a back spasm against South Africa last Sunday. Dinesh Karthik was forced to leave the field during the 16th over of the Proteas' innings on Sunday. Pant, who replaced him behind the wickets in the final five overs, was the favorite to replace the experienced cricketer against Shakib Al Hasan and company in the Men's World Cup group stage encounter.
Fans on Twitter were dissatisfied with his absence and expressed their frustration on the microblogging site.
Here are a few of the responses:
Again #RishabhPant is not in playing 11
What a crick politics by #RohitSharma #RahulDravid ..
🙏@ImRo45 @BCCI
— Ashish Pathak (@ashishpathaklko) November 2, 2022
#rishabhpant #INDvsBAN India waisting great talent like pant
— Dr Ratndeep (@drratndeep0) November 2, 2022
WTF!! pant is still not in playing11#RishabhPant #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OTUW9KUJoP
— KING KOHLI😎 (@cherrytweets202) November 2, 2022
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the biggest fraud 🤥 . Talented player like Rishabh Pant sits in dogout. Favouritism destroyed Indian Cricket #INDvsBAN #RohitSharma #KLRahul #RishabhPant
— The Guardian Monk (@SaffronEscort) November 2, 2022
#RishabhPant we miss you in today match
— sujal sheth (@rozzalbuzz) November 2, 2022
Why the team was going with 15 members squad.
If you not gave them chance.
Feel for yuzi, #RishabhPant, #harshalpatel#badselection #INDvsBAN #thinkaboutit
— Tarun Sharma (@TarunSh74194477) November 2, 2022