T20 World Cup 2022: Cheating Trending On Twitter After India Wins Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh was defeated once again by the Indians in a T20 World Cup match on Wednesday (November 2). Bangladesh was 66/0 at the conclusion of 7 overs, chasing 185 to win before the rain arrived. The players returned to their dugout. Bangladesh players were ecstatic at this point since they were leading by 17 runs using the DLS system. India would have lost the match if the game had not begun.

However, things suddenly changed and the rain stopped, allowing the game to proceed. From then on, India turned the game around, limiting Bangladesh to five runs short of the revised DLS mark.

Following the match, some Pakistani supporters questioned whether the ICC should have started the match knowing that the circumstances were unfit for players to take the field. Not to mention Litton Das, who hit a half-century for Bangladesh and maintained them in the game throughout, sliding in between the wickets twice. On the second occasion, he was chased out. He stood up after being dismissed and began to walk back, an angry expression on his face. After this, a section of fans began trolling the ICC and BCCI, claiming that the Indian team won by cheating.

Here are the fans' reactions after India's win against Bangladesh

Itne #Cheating to hum Exam may nhi karty thy jitne ye umpire Ground may kar rhy 😒🙄 pic.twitter.com/BhXo3F63yV — Mustafa Shaikh 😎 (@Mustafa75944971) November 2, 2022