T20 World Cup 2022: Can Pakistan Advance To Semis After Back To Back Defeats

Pakistan has lost two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. It is known that Pakistan has begun its T20 World Cup battle with a match against arch-rivals India. It was a neck-to-neck game. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya break the Pakistan team's hopes of winning the match against India.

Pakistan played their second game against Zimbabwe and lost by one win. It was a thrilling match that Zimbabwe creates history, meanwhile, it was a sad day for the Pakistan team as they weren't able to score 130 runs. In that match except for Shan Masood, no player contributed much to the team.

Pakistan has dropped to fifth place in Group 2 after an unexpected loss to Zimbabwe on Thursday, with 0 points and a net run rate of -0.050. After losing two matches consecutively can the Pakistan team qualify for the semi-finals

Look at the chances for the Pakistan team to enter into semis

1. Pakistan team has to win all the remaining three games by a huge margin to maintain a high net run rate

2. They have three games left, which means that if they win all three, they will finish with six points. Pakistan can only make the semi-finals if they finish with six points and have a higher net rate than any other team in the group that also finishes with six points. Pakistan will be eliminated if any two teams score more than six points.

3. India must win all the remaining matches

4. South Africa has to lose at least 2 matches

5. Zimbabwe has lose at least 2 matches

Pakistan's final three matches are against the Netherlands on October 30, South Africa on November 3, and Bangladesh on November 6. (November 6).

