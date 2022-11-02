T20 World Cup 2022: Can Australia Advance To Semis?

T20 World Cup group 1 team New Zealand, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka still have chances to advance to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, out of four teams, Australia has fewer chances to advance to the semis. Australia does not have total control of its fate after losing badly to the Black Caps in the first encounter. This means Australia must win its final match against Afghanistan to advance to the next round.

As four teams still have chances, the final games might go in a variety of directions.

England Chances:

The Three Lions will advance if Australia loses to Afghanistan because they have more points. If both England and Australia lose their final group-stage matches, the net run rate will determine who advances.

Australia scenario:

Australia is presently third in Group 1 after defeating Ireland in their most recent match at the Gabba. On points, Australia will advance to the semi-finals if Sri Lanka defeats England in their last match and Australia defeats Afghanistan. If both England and Australia win their remaining games, the winner will be determined by who has the higher net run rate.

Sri Lanka's semi-final chances

Sri Lanka is presently fourth in Group 1 with four points after four games. They will face England in a game that must be won in order to qualify. Along with a victory over England, Sri Lanka will require Afghanistan to defeat Australia in their last match.

Chances for New Zealand

New Zealand leads Group 1, but only because of a higher net run rate of +2.233. The Kiwis just need to win their last game against Ireland and pray that either England or Australia lost their games.

If New Zealand, Australia, and England win their remaining games, they will each have 7 points. The net run rate will determine who advances to the semi-finals in this scenario.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: What If Rain Interrupts IND vs BAN Match?

Final Group 1 Fixtures

November 4: Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

November 4: Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

November 5: Sri Lanka v England, Sydney Cricket Group