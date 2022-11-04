T20 World Cup 2022: Can AUS Enter Semis After Beating Afghanistan?

In a must-win game, Australia defeated Afghanistan by four runs in a nail-biting match. Rashid Khan delivered some spectacular knocks at the conclusion with his blazing 48 from only 23 balls. They were, however, four runs short.

Batting first, Australia appeared like they would be able to hit 200 runs during their batting innings when Glenn Maxwell 54(32) including six fours and two sixes, and Marcus Stoinis 25(21) batted together, but they crumbled due to some great death bowling by Naveen-ul-Haq, whose four overs went for 21 runs and he got three for. Fazalhaq Farooqi took two.

Chasing the target, Gulbadin Naib 39(23) and Ibrahim Zaidan 26(33) maintained a superb partnership, however, Australia brought themselves back into the game. Afghanistan was 101/5 at one point. A late cameo from Rashid Khan provided hope for the Afghanistan team. Rashid Khan scored 48 runs off 23 balls including three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa each took two wickets.

Though Australia won the match and stands in second place they have a negative net run rate. To advance T20 World Cup 2022 semis, Sri Lanka must defeat England tomorrow at the SCG, or else the reigning champions would be eliminated.

A narrow win for Australia keeps their net run rate in the negative! If England beat Sri Lanka tomorrow, the hosts would miss a semi-final spot

