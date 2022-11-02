T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers' Magic Steers India to Victory

What a game! Another neck-to-neck game in the T20 World Cup 2022. In a must-win match between India and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue won by five runs as per the DLS method. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit fifties, and the bowlers' spectacular performance helped India move to the top of the table.

Virat Kohli's Show Continued:

Batting first, Rohit Sharma lost the wicket early. KL Rahul, who has faced criticism for his poor form, raised back and showed what he is. KL Rahul scored 50 off 32 balls. After KL Rahul got out, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli rained boundaries on the stadium. Their combination was the real feast for the millions of Indian fans. Suryakumar Yadav scored 30 runs on 16 balls. Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 64 runs off 44 balls. A late cameo from Ravi Chandran also helped Team India post a decent target against Bangladesh. In 20 overs, India set a target of 185 for Bangladesh.

Awesome spell from Team India bowlers:

Chasing the target, Bangladesh had a good start. In seven overs, Bangladesh scored 66 runs. After seven overs, rain god interrupted the match. At that point, Bangladesh is way ahead on DLS because of a quickfire half-century from Liton Das. If DLS was applied, India's semifinal chances would have become bleak. After some time, the match continued with 16 overs and a target of 151 runs.

The story becomes interesting after the rain stops. Before the rain, Bangladesh scored 66/0; after the rain, it scored 79/6. In the thrilling game, Indian bowlers remained calm and took wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh's last over was nail-biting. In the last ball, Bangladesh needed seven runs; however, Arshdeep Singh restricted Bangladesh's players.

It is worth mentioning Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Though he failed to score runs as a batter, he became a successful captain. He set the appropriate fielding and used the bowlers at the correct time.

Brief Scores:

India 184/6 (20 Overs)

Virat Kohli: 64* (44), KL Rahul: 50 (32), Suryakumar Yadav: 30 (16)

Hasan Mahumd 3/47, Shakib Al Hasan 2/33

Bangladesh: 145/6 (16)

Litton Das : 60(27), Nurul Hasan :25* (14)

Hardik Pandya: 2/28, Arshdeep Singh: 2/38

