T20 World Cup 2022: Big Hitters Missed In West Indies Squad

Cricket West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will begin on October. Nicholas Pooran will head the two-time T20 World champions, while Rovman Powell will serve as his deputy.

Andre Russell, who last played for the West Indies in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, did not get a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Evin Lewis returned to the squad

Fabien Allen and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr were both left out of the team. Raymon Reifer, a left-arm batting allrounder, was also chosen as an uncapped player.

Also Read: World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat Beats Sweden's Jonna Malmgren to clinch Bronze Medal

The West Indies squad did not qualify straight for the main draw and must first compete in the qualifying round to get to the super 12s stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. In the first of three Group B matches, they will face Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania.