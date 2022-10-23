T20 World Cup 2022: Best Winning Moments From IND-PAK Match

Virat Kohli produced one of the most remarkable performances in T20 World Cup history, scoring an undefeated 82 as India overcame Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Throughout the chase for 160, India was in trouble, but Kohli first served as an anchor, then took up the burden of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that enabled India defeat Pakistan. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya each got three wickets as India limited Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile a few best pictures from the India- pakistan went viral on social media

Here are the best pictures:

Rohit Sharma hugged and lifted Virat Kohli. Their bromance was loved by fans and widely sharing on internet

Tears on Hardik Pandya when he talking about this win and his father.

Coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reaction after winning the match

Whole Indian team hugged and congraulated Virat Kohli