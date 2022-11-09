T20 World Cup 2022: Best Memes From PAK vs NZ Match

Pakistan has reached the T20 World Cup finals for the first time in 13 years, after winning the tournament in 2009. The men in green defeated the Blackcaps at the SCG and will face the winner of the second semi-final match between India and England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the MCG.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand's captain, won the toss and chose to bat first in the high-pressure game. Daryl Mitchell (53* off 35 balls) scored a fine half-century to help his team reach a respectable total of 152/4. Williamson (46) was a supporting actor for him.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put their side firmly in control of the chase with a match-defining 105-run partnership. Trent Boult later struck out both set batters, but New Zealand had fallen too far behind. Mohammad Haris (30) provided another dynamic cameo to help his team cruise to victory.

Here are the best memes from today's match:

Babar 's eleven is in the Final & Kane Williamson out for the airport ! #PakvsNz | #SemiFinals | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pIRIUXhDZU — Malik Shoujaat 🇵🇰 (@Malok_Shoujaat) November 9, 2022

Feeling bad for newzealand and this man they had played brilliantly so far sometimes luck matters a lot journey till the knockout matches that's the story of Newzealand better luck next time Kane Williamson well played throughout the journey !!#PakvsNz #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/Qh9AWMf797 — Yash k_335 (@335Yash) November 9, 2022

Netherland watching Pakistan in the finals #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/dvoUz6A7zK — Mr bean (@thisbeann) November 9, 2022

We are always thankful to Netherlands

We are in Finals because of them 😁#PakvsNz | #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nD2fsn9zvV — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) November 9, 2022