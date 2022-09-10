T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI Officials Serious Over Ravindra Jadeja's Knee Injury, Reports

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 owing to a knee injury. There were reports that Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the upcoming T20 World Cup, leaving the BCCI dissatisfied.

According to the Times of India, the injury occurred during an exciting activity in which the Indian players recently participated in the UAE. While the Indian team was in town for the Asia Cup T20, Jadeja participated in the water-based training session at the hotel's "backwater" facility.

"He had to balance himself on a ski board as part of an adventurous game, which was not in the instruction handbook at all. It was entirely unneeded. He slipped and twisted his knee terribly, requiring surgery," one of the BCCI officials told TOI.

According to TOI, several BCCI officials are already serious about how the injury occurred. Although no formal inquiries have been made as of yet,

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the continental tournament's Super-4 round, Team India was ousted from the highly anticipated T20 Asia Cup 2022. Team India will now face Australia in a three-match T20 home series beginning September 20. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the Asia Cup 2022 final on September 11 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.