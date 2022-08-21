T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI Likely To Announce Squad On This Date

The prestigious T20 World Cup 2022 tour will run from October 16 to November 13, 2022, in Australia. The last date to announce the squad is September 16. So, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on September 15, one day before the deadline.

According to InsideSport, after the conclusion of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, the five-member Indian selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, will meet in Mumbai to finalize the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

According to reports, four days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian selectors will meet in Mumbai to select and announce the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, as the deadline for submitting squads for the mega event is September 16.

Also Read: Will PV Sindhu Act In Films? Here's What The Hyderabadi Said

The ICC allows each team to select 15 players, but they can travel with a contingent of up to 30 members for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the official squad will consist of 23 members, including 15 players and eight support staff, and seven additional squad members.