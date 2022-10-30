T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Beats Zimbabwe in Nail Biting Finish

What. A.Game! Simply fantastic! Another heart-stopping Zimbabwe game, much better than the last one against Pakistan. The whole game turns in the last over but Bangladesh players kept calm and won against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Bangladesh limited Zimbabwe to 147 for eight in 19.5 overs while defending a goal of 151 runs.

Sean Williams hit 64 runs off 42 balls but couldn't help his team over the finish line. Taskin Ahmed grabbed three wickets, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman each took two. In the first innings, Najmul Hossain Shanto's 71-run knockoff of 55 balls enabled Bangladesh to reach 150 for seven in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani both took two wickets.

The last over was more exciting than the whole game. Zimbabwe needed 15 runs were needed off four balls. Ngarava struck 10 off the next two to tie the game. But then he got free, and the real drama began. Muzarabani appeared to be stumped with 5 required off 1.

The players exchanged handshakes and returned to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to check whether it was fare delivery or not. The players were brought back to play the last ball, which was a free hit and Muzarabani gets a chance to win the match. But Mosaddek Hossain remained calm and delivered a dot to put a stop to things for good this time. Bangladesh wins a historic game by three runs, thereby ending Zimbabwe's prospects of reaching the semi-finals.