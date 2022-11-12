T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam Responds To Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Tweet On Team India

Following Team India's 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, the Indian players and management faced harsh criticism from former Indian cricketers and fans. In addition to former Indian players, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also takes a dig at the Indian team.

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler attended the pre-match news conference before the T20 World Cup 2022 final match. Babar Azam was asked about Sharif's tweet, to which he answered that he hasn't seen it yet. "No, I don't think there's any extra pressure. Basically, I haven't seen this tweet so far, and I have no knowledge of this, but there is no increased pressure, we must strive to do our best regardless of the opposition," said Babar Azam.

It is known that, after Rohit Sharma's men were defeated by England by a 10-wicket margin in the second semifinal on Thursday, Pakistan's Prime Minister trolled the Indian squad, reminding them of the two teams that had defeated the Men in Blue by a margin of ten wickets in T20 World Cup history.

"So, 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup this Sunday," Sharif said on Twitter

