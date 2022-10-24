T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam Delivers Superb Speech After Defeat Against India

Pakistan was defeated by India by four wickets in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After the match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam motivated his team members he said that "We win as one and lose as one". Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle posted the video of Babar Azam speaking with his teammates. Currently, the video is going viral on social media.

In that Video Babar Azam said "Nobody should fall. Finally, I'd add that we didn't lose because of one person. We failed as a group. Nobody should point fingers at one another; this should not happen in this squad. Remember that we must stick together. We also had some strong performances, so have a look at those as well. We made some mistakes and will now correct them."

"Don't worry, Nawaz; you are a match-winner, and I will always believe in you. You'll win games for me. The effort was excellent. It was a high-pressure game, but you handled it admirably "Babar Azam said.

Here is the video:

"We win as one and lose as one!"



Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

In India's match against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistan was limited to 159/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya each took three wickets to keep Pakistan at 159/8, with Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed batting half-centuries.

Chasing 160, India was 31/4 in the seventh over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put up 113 runs for the fifth wicket, which was broken by Nawaz in the last over of the game when he removed Hardik, who scored 40 runs. However, Kohli maintained calm in the last over and smashed two sixes guiding India to a thrilling victory.