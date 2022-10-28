T20 World Cup 2022: AUS - ENG and IRE - AFG Matches Cancelled Due To Rain

England and Australia square off in the T20 World Cup 2022, with both teams needing a win to advance to the tournament's semifinals. However, rain spoiled the much-awaited match, and each team got one point.

The defending champions, Australia, began their World Cup campaign with a disappointing performance against New Zealand, losing by an 89-run margin. Following that, Aaron Finch's men defeated Sri Lanka to earn their first points. England, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win over Afghanistan but then suffered a five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland, casting serious doubt on their chances of progress.

"It was supposed to be a huge event, a full house here against Australia, the biggest game of your career, and you were very disappointed not to be able to play tonight," said Jos Buttler.

Aaron Finch said, "The outfield has gotten soaked over the last few weeks. That's the most rain I've ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a major issue, and it was extremely wet around the inner circle. It is more concerned with the safety of the players. It will be difficult to run there if you attempt to do so. Everyone was eager to play, and there was a large turnout; it was disappointing not to be played. Melbourne has received an incredible amount of rain. He (Wade) was supposed to play tonight. He had a few symptoms yesterday, but he was fine. "

Due to rain in Melbourne, the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Ireland and Afghanistan has been called off without a ball being bowled. Both Ireland and Afghanistan will be awarded one point each, but this clearly does not help either team's cause.

