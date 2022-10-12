T20 World Cup 2022: Another Indian Player Ruled Out Due To Injury

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's injury troubles continue, as the Men in Blue have dealt with another big blow. Deepak Chahar is set to miss the T20 World Cup 2022 due to injury, with Shardul Thakur likely to replace him on India's reserve list, as per reports.

Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravi Bishnoi were on India's reserve list for the T20 World Cup 2022, but according to the latest sources, Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the main lineup since the pacer will miss the event due to injury.

According to several sources, Shami, who just recovered from Covid, and Siraj, who participated in the ODI series against South Africa, will compete to replace Bumrah. The final decision will be made by skipper Rohit Sharma and management after the players arrive in Australia.

It is a significant loss for India that neither Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, nor Deepak Chahar will be available for the World Cup due to injury.

Rohit and his team are now in Perth, preparing for the forthcoming challenge, in which they will face Australia and New Zealand in two warmup matches before facing arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

