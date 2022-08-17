T20 World Cup 2022: Andrew Russell Will Return To International Cricket If West Indies Agrees to His Terms

West Indies star all-rounder, Andrew Rusell, has expressed his desire to play in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which is slated to begin in two months, but he said that Cricket West Indies (CWI) must also agree to his terms.

Recently, head coach, Phil Simmons, raised his concern over the availability of key players at the international level, with Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, and Russell allegedly declining to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Russell's comments came after Phil Simmons' reaction. He stated in an interview prior to a match in The Hundred that he expects to play in international matches this year. "I'm constantly looking for opportunities to play and give back." But, in the end, if we cannot agree on certain things, they must respect my terms as well. It is, at the end of the day, what it is. "

"We have families, and we need to make the most of our opportunities while we only have one." It's not like I have the option of starting anew. I'm 34 years old and want to win another World Cup or two-for West Indies because, at the end of the day, I'm here, and I'm just taking it day by day," he added

Russell has played 67 T20Is and has been a member of two victorious West Indies T20 World Cup sides, winning the trophy in 2012 and 2016.