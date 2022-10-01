T20 World Cup 2022: Alternate Players to Replace Jasprit Bumrah

T20 World Cup 2022 is set to take place from October 16 to November 13, 2022. Ahead of the mega event, there was a big blow for Team India as there were reports that Japsrit Bumrah would be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to injury. As per reports, he did not require surgery, but he needs 5 to 6 months of rest. Currently, NCA is providing medical support to Jasprit Burmah.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said earlier today that there is still a long way to go until the World Cup and that Bumrah might be allowed to play till then. "Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," Ganguly said to the Xtra Time digital station in Kolkata. However, Ganguly kept his fingers crossed and stated that a final decision might be made in the next two or three days.

On the other hand, there were reports that Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj are scheduled to go to Perth with India's World Cup team as replacements for an injured Jasprit Bumrah as net-bowlers for the preliminary round.

According to sportsstar, "Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will fly with the group to Perth on October 6 for a week of training before going to Brisbane for their first warm-up match on October 17."

If Bumrah is ruled out of the World Cup, these players are the next option to replace him. As Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were on the standby list, one of these players will be the first option for Bumrah's replacement. If reports are believed to be true and Umran Malik and Mohammad Siraj are added as net bowlers, they will also get the chance, but they have fewer chances.

Mohammed Shami:

Senior bowler Mohammed Shami appears to be the preferred pick among prospective replacements for Bumrah. Shami is already in the World Cup squad as a backup, and given his extensive experience in the shortest format, he can easily fill in for Bumrah.

Shami has appeared in 17 T20Is for Team India, taking 18 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.54. The right-arm pacer has 99 wickets from 93 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.52.

Deepak Chahar:

Deepak Chahar, like Shami, is a backup player for India's World Cup squad. He recently returned from injuries and showed off his new-ball skills in the opening T20I against South Africa on Wednesday.

There is no question that Chahar is a worthy replacement for Bumrah in the World Cup squad. Chahar has previously represented India in 22 T20I games, taking 28 wickets at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 8.08. Chahar took 59 wickets from 63 IPL matches at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 7.80.

Mohammed Siraj:

Another potential possibility to replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup roster is Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabad pacer has just replaced Bumrah in India's squad for the upcoming two Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa.

Siraj has taken 5 wickets in 5 T20Is for India, with an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 10.45. The seamer has 59 wickets from 65 IPL games at an average of 33.07 and an economy rate of 8.78.

Umran Malik:

Umran has earned a name for himself as a player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022. He took 22 wickets in 14 matches this season, finishing fourth in the league. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in India's T20I team, and he made his debut against Ireland on June 26 and has already played three matches. Umran struggled for wickets earlier this month against the New Zealand A team, so his inclusion in the reserves surprised many.