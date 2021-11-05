T20 World Cup 2021: Why India Wants Afghanistan to Win

In the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, India had a poor start after two losses against Pakistan and New Zealand. Players, especially Mohammed Shami, faced abuse on social media after being defeated by Pakistan. However, the whole cricket fraternity stood for Shami.

In their second match against New Zealand, that match was like a quarter-final for both teams. In that tough fight, New Zealand took the chance and won against India.

With those two losses, India's chance of entering the semi-finals became difficult. There are fewer chances for India to finish the Super 12 stage and to reach the finals. A miracle has to happen in the league to qualify India for the semi-finals.

India bounced back against Afghanistan and won by 66 runs. With that, there are still hopes for the semi-finals. India has to win the next two games with a high margin and needs a high run rate.

On the other hand, India's chances for the semi-finals depend on the New Zealand and Afghanistan match which takes place on Sunday. If Afghanistan wins, there are chances for Team India to qualify for the semi-finals based on the net run rate. If New Zealand wins the match, they will qualify for the semi-finals and India will return from the league.

To enter the semi-finals, Afghanistan has to defeat New Zealand. Indian cricket fans will support Afghanistan. The Afghanistan players are doing well and the match against New Zealand will be interesting, said Ravi Chandran Ashwin.