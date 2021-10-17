T20 World Cup 2021: Star All-rounder In Oman Team Is From Hyderabad, Deets Inside

The Indian Premier League of 14th season ended on October 15th, but for cricket lovers, there is no need to worry. The mega tournament of the ICC T20 World Cup kicks off today and fans get ready for another feast.

It is known that the T20 World Cup starts on October 17 and ends on November 14. Interestingly, most people are waiting for the India-Pakistan match, which is scheduled for October 24. Most of the viewers show interest to watch the big countries' matches, but in the T20 format, anything can happen.

Meanwhile, the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The match starts at 3.30 pm at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket. The star player and all-rounder in the Oman squad is Sandeep Goud.

Interestingly, Sandeep Goud hails from Hyderabad, India. Between 2005 and 2008, he represented Hyderabad in U-15 and U-19 tournaments. In 2016, for job purposes, Sandeep went to Oman and settled there. He played domestic matches for Oman and got selected for the Oman National team.