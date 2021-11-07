T20 World Cup 2021 Semi Final and Finals Schedule

The T20 World Cup 2021 has reached the semi-finals stage. Cricket fans can witness a battle while tough teams are fighting for victory, and the cricket fever will increase. Two semi-final matches will take place on November 10 and November 11.

England, Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand have advanced to the semi-finals. England, Australia, and New Zealand won four matches out of five. Pakistan won all five matches in Group 2. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam played magnificent innings in this tournament.

Semi-final schedule:

Semi-final 1: England vs New Zealand at Abu Dhabi, 10 November

Semi-final 2: Australia vs Pakistan at Dubai, 11 November

Finals:

Those who win the two semi-finals will fight for the ICC T20 World Cup title, which will take place on November 14.