T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Behind Ashwin's Return?

Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback to India's T20 World Cup squad shocked many, given that the spinner hadn't played for India in white-ball cricket since 2017. It has now been revealed that India's vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, was a major factor in Ashwin's selection for the T20 team.

Based on the sources, Rohit was asked about R Ashwin's selection for India's T20 World Cup team. Rohit had said positive things about Ashwin and pushed the veteran off-spinner to return in the shortest format possible. Kohli also came to a similar conclusion about Ashwin.

During the early stages of the T20 World Cup squad discussion, Kohli indicated his support for Ashwin's selection, but only if Washington Sundar is unable to play in the T20 World Cup. With a finger injury preventing him from competing in the major event, Ashwin was regarded as the ideal substitute.

During the meeting with the selectors, both Rohit and Kohli are believed to have praised Ashwin, implying how difficult it has been to hit the spinner in recent IPL seasons. With the grounds in the UAE being so large and the pitches so sluggish, Ashwin's argument gained a significant boost from the venue's perspective as well.

Even when it comes to T20 World Cup team selection, the Mumbai Indians have the most representation in the 15-man squad of any IPL club.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal were directly competing with Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar. Finally, the Mumbai Indians players were chosen.