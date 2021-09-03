T20 World Cup 2021: Pressure Will Be More On India, Says Pak Skipper Babar Azam

As the prestigious T20 World Cup series is ahead, former cricketers have started predicting the team’s squad and the winner of the series. It is known that the series starts from October 17 to November 14. But, many Indian fans are waiting for October 24, when India and Pakistan will meet each other.

When the arch-rivals meet in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believes the pressure will be higher on India. "I believe India will be under more pressure than Pakistan during the World Cup," Babar stated after meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman-in-waiting Ramiz Raja.

Also Read: India vs England: Kohli Beats Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Scores Fastest 23K Runs

We would like to start our game by defeating India. Babar pointed out that playing in the UAE would be similar to playing at home for Pakistan. "When we play in UAE stadiums, it seems like we are playing at home, and we want to give our all on the field," he said.

India and Pakistan haven't played each other since the World Cup 2019 in England, which India won easily. India has dominated Pakistan in ICC tournaments and is unbeaten in the 50-over World Cup.