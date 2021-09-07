T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed Not In List

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has selected its team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held later this year in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Sarfaraz Ahmed, an experienced wicketkeeper-batter, has been left out.

Babar Azam will lead a team that includes Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The PCB issued a press release announcing the team. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have both rejoined the T20I squad.

Pakistan's 15-man team will also compete in the forthcoming T20I series against England and New Zealand.

Also Read: Watch: Neeraj Chopra Questioned On Sex Life, Check What He Said

It is known that Pakistan and India are in the same group in the ICC T20 World Cup. In group 2, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1 qualifier, and A2 qualifier teams were there. Indian and Pakistan will face each other on October 24.

Pakistan's Squad:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.