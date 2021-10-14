T20 World Cup 2021: Naya Mauka Mauka Offer Buy 1 Break 1 Free, Watch Video

As India and Pakistan prepare to meet in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24, another iconic version of the 'Mauka Mauka' advertisement has resurfaced and has gone viral on social media.

The Mauka Mauka ad is well-known in India because India has defeated Pakistan in seven consecutive World Cup matches, five of which were in the T20 format.

The most recent video shows a Pakistani fan inquiring about television for the upcoming India-Pakistan match. The fan is seen telling the Indian shop owner about how Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will smack the Indian bowlers for sixes, causing several glasses to break in Delhi. However, as a result of previous results between the two sides, he is interestingly presented with two televisions.

Also Read: India Makes One Change in T20 World Cup Squad, Deets Inside

The shop owner informs the Pakistani fan that Pakistan has been defeated by India in all five T20 World Cups. As a result, their fireworks will have to wait for the time being. However, because they will still be interested in bursting something, he gives them two TVs rather than one. The owner explains that two televisions are being given away for free to those who 'Buy 1 and Break 1 free.' Following that, a Pakistani fan is seen smashing his television after a loss to India in 2012.