T20 World Cup 2021: India's Chances Bleak Even After High Run Rate?

Great action from Dubai in yesterday's match between India and Scotland in the T20 World Cup. India won the match by 8 wickets and jumped to second place in terms of net run rate.

We know that after losing the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, India's run rate was-1.609. After a great comeback against Afghanistan, India's net run rate was-1.609.

It is clear that to qualify for the semi-finals, India has to win all the games by a high margin. In the game between India and Scotland, India cleared the net run rate issue.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bowlers came to the crease and blazed guns against Scotland. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami took early wickets and set an easy path for batsmen. They restricted Scotland to 85 runs. In the first innings of the match, the Bowlers executed the plan well and restricted them to a low target.

To increase the net run rate, India had to complete the match in 7.3 overs, but the openers fired like rockets and completed the match in 6.3 overs. With this victory, India has risen to the top of Group 2 in terms of net run rate.

However, India has to win another match against Namibia. Even though India has a high run rate, India's chances of entering into the semi's depend on the New Zealand and Afghanistan match. If Afghanistan wins that match, India advances to the semi-finals; otherwise, they will be eliminated from the tournament.