T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pakistan: Onus on Kohli, Rohit to Win

After ICC announced the T20 World Cup groups, all eyes are on the India and Pakistan match. This will be the first time the arch-rivals have met in over two years. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India faced Pakistan for the first time. With bilateral ties between the two countries on hold, ICC events are the sole opportunity for cricket fans to witness the war, emotions, and nervousness in that one match.

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir revealed that two key players from the team have to take the responsibility for winning against Pakistan.

Gambhir recalled his first international match against Pakistan and said, "I was excited and nervous when compared to other players who played against Pakistan cricketers. So, it will be the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm; because, ultimately, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket; so, people like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, for example, will have a huge responsibility when India plays Pakistan."