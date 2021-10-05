T20 World Cup 2021: India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sold Out

The tickets for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 were sold out within hours, disappointing cricket fans from both nations.

After the 2016 T20 World Cup, India will face Pakistan in the big tournament, which will be held on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Seats in all sections of the stadium, including Premium, Pavilion East, Platinum, General, and General East were sold out and unavailable on the Platinumlist website, which sells tickets for the ultimate T20 event.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the internet as soon as ticket sales opened in order to witness the classic rivalry match, according to reports. Many fans waited in an online queue for more than an hour.

The premium section of tickets went on sale on Sunday night as well, but they were also sold out by the next morning.