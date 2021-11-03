T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction, Head-to-Head Records

India did not register a victory in the T20 World Cup 2021. The team lost the two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Today (November 3), the Indian team is getting ready for their third match against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayad Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Compared to India, Afghanistan has had a good start in the tournament. They won their first three matches and lost to Pakistan.

It is a do-or-die match for India to keep hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals.

In terms of head-to-head records:

In the ICC T20 World Cup, both teams played two matches and India won those two matches.

Toss Prediction:

The team that wins the toss may opt to bowl first. Chasing has been a popular strategy for teams competing in the current ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Many teams have discovered that chasing a total is simpler than defending one. Furthermore, the dew will benefit the side batting second. As a result, the side that wins the toss may choose to bowl first in the match.

Match Prediction:

The Kohli men would bounce back and are expected to register their first win of the tournament today. India can not take the Afghanistan team easily. The Afghan openers, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, and bowlers, are doing exceptionally well in the tournament.