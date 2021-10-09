T20 World Cup 2021 India Squad Changes Likely?

The deadline to make changes to the T20 World Cup squad for all the teams is October 10 (Sunday). Pakistan has made changes to its team. Do you think India will also make changes to their T20 World Cup squad?

Based on reports, selectors Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will take a decision on this today. After seeing the players' poor performance in the second phase of the IPL, there was news that selectors would make changes to the team.

The BCCI and selectors are mainly focusing on Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, and Surya Kumar Yadav.

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, has not bowled in the IPL 2021. His batting performance has also been poor and he is facing fitness problems. There are chances that Shardul Thakur will replace Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder. He is currently a reserve for the World Cup team.

Rahul Chahar hasn't had much success in the UAE so far. Outside the World Cup squad, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has put pressure on the selectors by taking 11 wickets in six matches in the UAE.

Shreyas Iyer is currently on the team as a reserve. Ishan only managed 11 runs, 14 runs, and 9 runs in the first three matches of the second leg, which was played in the UAE. However, he played aggressive innings of 50 not out off 25 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in the previous match. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has not performed as expected.